Kenya: Kiprop, Korir Win Thrilling Duels in Vienna

Vienna, Austria — Kenyans Nancy Kiprop and Albert Korir took top honours in thrilling duels at the Vienna City Marathon, running 2:24:20 and 2:08:40 respectively at the IAAF Gold Label Road Race on Sunday.

Despite the unfavourable conditions with strong winds, Kiprop clocked the second-fastest women's time in the history of the race after battling with fellow Kenyan Rebecca Chesir. The men's race was even closer as Korir edged ahead of Ishmael Bushendich in the final 150 metres to win by two seconds.

With high winds, it soon became obvious that this would not be a day for record attempts. But instead two very competitive races developed. In fact never before has the Vienna City Marathon seen two such thrilling finishes in one race.

The women's leading group contained six runners when they reached half way in 1:12:36. Ethiopians Shuko Genemo, Meseret Mengistu and Roza Dereje faced three Kenyans: Kiprop, Chesir and debutante Angela Tanui.

It was then when Mengistu, the fastest runner on the start list with a best of 2:23:26, fell off the pace. Having suffered a foot problem during her training for Vienna, she later dropped out.

Genemo and Tanui also struggled. At 30km, reached in 1:42:23, Dereje, Chesir and Kiprop were left in the lead. Dereje held on for another nine kilometres, but eventually had to settle for third.

It left Kiprop and Chesir out in front as they battled for the victory. 37-year-old Kiprop ultimately edged ahead with about 400 metres to go, crossing the line in 2:24:20 to secure her biggest career win to date.

"It was very windy and it was getting really close at the end," said Kiprop after taking almost a minute off her personal best. "This was my greatest victory."

Chesir crossed the line five seconds later in 2:24:25, while Dereje took third in 2:25:17. Genemo, the defending champion, finished fourth in 2:26:06.

Korir outsprints Bushendich

A group of 15 runners, including three pacemakers who were trying to shield the other leaders from the wind, passed the half way mark in 1:04:13. With winds projected to reach up to 60 kilometres per hour, any result faster than 2:10 would have been regarded as an extraordinary achievement.

But somehow the wind calmed down as the men reached the final 12 kilometres. And after the lead group of 12 runners plus one pacemaker passed 30km in 1:31:38, the race was thrown wide open.

Suddenly just seven runners remained in the lead group, and then a few kilometres later Korir, Bushendich and Suleiman Simotwo broke away, turning the race for victory into an all-Kenyan affair.

Deribe Robi of Ethiopia, one of the pre-race favourites, had lost contact while Kenya's Eliud Kiptanui, who was the fastest on the start list with a best of 2:05:21, dropped out at this late stage of the race.

Bushendich and Korir ran shoulder to shoulder until they could see the finish line before Korir edged ahead to win in 2:08:40, taking 88 seconds off his PB. "It was cold and windy, but it was a great day for me," said the 23-year-old.

Bushendich followed him across the line two seconds later, while Ezekiel Omulla completed an all-Kenyan podium by taking third in 2:09:10. Simotwo, who dropped back at 36km, eventually finished fifth in 2:10:36.

Leading results

Men

1 Albert Korir (KEN) 2:08:40

2 Ishmael Bushendich (KEN) 2:08:42

3 Ezekiel Omullo (KEN) 2:09:10

4 Alfonce Kigen (KEN) 2:10:24

5 Suleiman Simotwo (KEN) 2:10:36

6 Regasa Mindaye (ETH) 2:10:51

Women

1 Nancy Kiprop (KEN) 2:24:20

2 Rebecca Chesir (KEN) 2:24:25

3 Roza Dereje (ETH) 2:25:17

4 Shuko Genemo (ETH) 2:26:06

5 Angela Tanui (KEN) 2:26:31

6 Helalia Johannes (NAM) 2:29:25