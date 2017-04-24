Mzimba — Thousands of people which included Businessmen, Politicians and government officials on Friday converged at Yoramu Village in Traditional Authority Mabilabo in Mzimba to pay homage to the Political icon Robson Watayachanga Chirwa who passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Area 10 Private Clinic in Lilongwe.

Chirwa, born on October 29, 1931, died after a long illness according to family members.

At exactly 14:35, led by the Malawi army, Chirwa's body was laid to rest while brass band sang in honour of his achievements.

The late Chirwa, described as a humble and intelligent politician was the only person who convinced Kamuzu Banda to accept defeat in 1994 leading to the birth of multiparty democracy.

Speaking during Church service at Kavinkhama CCAP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaira who represented the President, said President Mutharika was saddened with the death of Robson Chirwa who was very humble, intelligent and understanding.

The Minister said Mutharika is urging Malawian citizenry to derive wisdom and emulate from the late Chirwa who was very respectful to everyone.

Kasaira said, "President Mutharika is very saddened with the death of Robson Chirwa who holds history of Malawi today. That is why the President thought to declare his death a state funeral as an honour for his achievements for the country. The President contributed K500, 000 as condolences to the bereaved family."

He thanked Inkosi M'mbelwa and other chiefs for coming together to mourn and bid farewell to late Robson Chirwa.

Member of Parliament for Mzimba Luwerezi, Deliwe Ngoma, warned fellow politicians not to use the funeral as a political platform but to exercise maturity and mourn the politician and achiever Robson Chirwa.

Leader of opposition in Parliament and President of the Malawi Congress Party, Dr. Lazarous Chakwera said Malawians will not forget the kind of ministerial leadership Robson Chirwa portrayed which was not marred by corruption but only development.

Former Vice President and Member of Parliament for Mzimba South West, Khumbo Kachali said Politicians should emulate from Chirwa whom through his political career was a faithful and dedicated to MCP.

He said the spirit of Robson Chirwa could be happy if unity continue to exist and maintained in the country.

General Secretary for CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Levi Nyondo reminded politicians to be dedicated to their parties and not to behave like political prostitutes.

He said "Robson Chirwa serves as a lesson to all politicians today. He was faithful, clean and dedicated politician. Today, even in Churches, things have greatly changed. But politicians should learn to love and respect each other."

Education Background

Late Chirwa attended his primary school at Luwerezi and later Dedza secondary school before doing his teaching training at Domasi College in Zomba.

He worked as a head teacher at Khondowe and Mabiri respectively and he went to University of Castle in the United Kingdom.

After his return, he worked as District Education Officer in Blantyre, and as Regional Education Officer in the central region in 1970 before he was sent to embassy.

Political Career

In his political career, he served as Member of Parliament for Mzimba South East. In 1973, Chirwa was appointed Junior Minister of Transport, Communication and Labour and was selected as the first special presidential council in 1993.

He is survived by 6 children and 13 grandchildren.