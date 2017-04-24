Malawi: First Lady Encourages Women to Upgrade in Education

Lilongwe — First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Saturday encouraged all women in the country to strive in upgrading their education levels.

She said rather than wasting time in gossip and pulling each other down, women have an important role to upgrade in their education to see themselves excelling in life.

Dr Mutharika made the call in Lilongwe at, Kamuzu Palace during the Women Cultural Day Luncheon that she hosted for spouses of men in uniform (Malawi Police Service, Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Prison Service and Immigration Department).

"As women, let's strive to upgrade our education levels as well as that of our children especially girls.

What hinders us, as women is gossip and the let us pull her down syndrome, let us love one another," she urged.

The First Lady took her time to advise the women to go for cancer screening as cancer is fast becoming dangerous these days.

"Let us get tested for cancer as a way of uplifting our lives rather than fearing the unknown by not getting tested," she observed.

Commenting on the event, the wife of Malawi Defence Force Commander, Mary Supuni thanked her Excellency Dr. Mutharika for the meeting saying it is a rare opportunity that has never happened in the history of Malawi.

"Madame First Lady, this meeting is the first of its kind and you together with us have made history, and it is our plea that this should not just be the first and the last time that we should be called to this place," she suggested.