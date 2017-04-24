24 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Top Cop Lamoer's Corruption Trial Expected to Begin

The trial of former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused, who are at the centre of a corruption case, is expected to begin on Monday.

Lamoer and three brigadiers - Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender - together with businessman Salim Dawjee, face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6m.

They are all out on bail.

The high-ranking officers allegedly received cash and expensive gifts from Dawjee in exchange for special treatment.

The witnesses in the matter were subpoenaed in March. Most were police officers.

Lamoer was appointed to the post in November 2010 and retired in November 2015.

