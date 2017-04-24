24 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Federal Govt Votes U.S.$190 Million for Ogoni Clean-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kelvin Ebiri and Julius Osahon

The Federal Government has earmarked $190 million towards the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Ogoniland.Senator Magnus Abe, representing Rivers South East Senatorial district revealed this in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

He explained that they were still pressing to increase the budgetary provision to $200 million to enable the project to begin, adding that the amount was part of this year's contributions by Shell.

The UNEP had in its 2011 report presented to the Federal Government, recommended that at least $1 billion would be required in the first five years, which is expected to be completed in three decades.

Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) disclosed that there were also plans to expand power projects at Andoni and Oyigbo local council areas of his senatorial district.

On the completion of the East-West road project, he explained that he was also working with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to increase the budgetary provision for the project, which was started by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The senator lamented that the contractor handling the project had complained that the fund was not enough for them to go back to site.He stressed that the contractor promised to add its funds to complete the project if they were given a minimum amount.

On Bodo-Bony road project, he said there were chances of its speedy completion because the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) had promised to fund it.Meanwhile, an environmental rights group, the Environmental Right Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has urged the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to obey the Supreme Court ruling on the rightful owners of the land hosting the Obama flow station.

The Coordinator of the group in Bayelsa, Mr. Alagoa Morris, who made the request in a statement, lamented that10 years after the ruling, the oil firm was yet to obey the judgment.

However, Agip's District General Manager, Fabrizio Trilli, had in a letter in 2008 to the state governor allegedly admitted that the land belongs to the Egebekiri family.

"Our dilemma, however, is that the subject matter of these court actions is opposite our Obama flow station in Nembe Local Council. At the time of acquisition, the Ikoni family presented themselves as the family of occupation and the company dealt with them and paid them the agreed compensation."

Nigeria

Coach Rohr Always in Touch With Technical Committee, NFF Claims

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has said that the relationship between Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.