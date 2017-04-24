Nigeria: Lagos MSSN Honours Outstanding Students, Lambasts State Govt

In a bid to encourage academic excellence among students, the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, has honoured some outstanding students from selected tertiary institutions in the state.

The award ceremony was organised to reward students that bagged first class and distinction grades from the University of Lagos, UNILAG; Lagos State University, LASU; and the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH.

The event, which held in Lagos during the weekend, saw the first class and distinction students decorated with plaques and awarded cash prizes.

According to the Amir (President) of the MSSN Lagos, Saheed Ashafa, the students were honoured to encourage them and show that academic excellence deserves more attention than other social activities.

Mr. Ashafa lamented that the Nigerian society, including the Lagos State Government, no longer appreciates academic excellence.

The MSSN official also chided the Lagos State Government for not celebrating outstanding young scholars during her Lagos @50 celebrations.

"As a student-based organisation, no activity can be better promoted than having a scrupulous interest in celebrating academic excellence. Since the society we found ourselves has been grossly engulfed in frivolities and celebration of mediocrity, we are left with no option than to take up the responsibility of showcasing the brains among us who are not deterred by the apparent denial that has taken over the society," he said.

"We are all living witnesses to the mouth-watering monetary encouragement, material gifts and accolades given to the winners and participants of the just concluded Big Brother Nigeria Reality TV Show. This is despite that majority agree that the show does not only corrupt our moral values but also sends a dangerous signal that academic excellence and being hardworking are no more prerequisites to success.

"Painfully, some other shows that promote indecency, laziness and the get-rich mentality among our youths also have sponsorships and endorsements from both local and multinational companies. I need not mention them because we already know them!

"Yet, academic competitions and excellent performance by students receive peanuts from the society. What an irony!"

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, advised the awardees not to relent in their outstanding performances, urging them to get to the peak of their academic career before relenting.

He warned them not to change the winning strategy, adding that "A successful life does not come by chance. If you put a lot of hard work in what you do, you'll get the result. You must join in taking appropriate steps so as to make the economy sound."

He subsequently urged them to mentor other Muslim students and use their knowledge to contribute positively to Islam.

"Do not forget Allah in whatever you do. You can attain nothing without Allah. You are part of the MSSN Lagos Success Story," he said.

"Of what use is first class without doing Da'wah. You have to volunteer to market Islam?" he added.

The Chairman of Lagos State Muslim Community, T. Gbadamosi, also expressed delight with the outstanding performance of the students.

Mr. Gbadamosi described the students as good representatives of Islam, who are worthy of emulation.

"You have made us proud and do not relent. This is a good feat and you deserve more celebration. I commend the organisers of this event for celebrating excellence," he said.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, former Students Union President of LASPOTECH, who also bagged a distinction, Azeez Ejire, appreciated the organisers for celebrating them.

He urged his co-awardees to make academic excellence a priority, adding that the award would encourage them to do more.