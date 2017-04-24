24 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Relay Team Qualify for World Championships

By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria Women 4x400m Relay Team have qualified for this summer's IAAF World Championships, London 2017.

The Nigerian ladies despite finishing empty-handed at the just concluded IAAF World Relays in Bahamas booked a place in London by the virtue of making it to the final of the Women 4x400m event where they finished seventh just ahead of France who finished last in the race.

The Nigerian quartet of Patience Okon-George, Ugonna Ndu, Jennifer Adaeze Edobi and Margret Bamgbose posted a time of 3:32.94.

It was the USA women who confidently collected their third straight 4x400m title while Poland and Jamaica came in second and third respectively in the final race that took place inside Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

In a fairly tight finish, Great Britain and Northern Ireland were fourth in 3:28.72, with Botswana sixth (3:30.13).

The 2017 IAAF World Championships is the 16th edition and is scheduled to be held from August 4 to 13.

