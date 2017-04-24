24 April 2017

Nigeria: Buhari's Anti-Corruption Fight Meant to Silence Opposition, Says Umar

By Saxone Akhaine

The former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, has described President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption crusade as one meant to silence the opposition in the country.

The civil rights activist therefore, called on the Federal Government to release the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki from detention without further delay.

Umar, who described former President Goodluck Jonathan as the most patriotic Nigerian leader, said Dasuki was being vilified because he served the Jonathan's administration under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His words: There are enough proof that the Buhari government's anti-corruption war is meant to silent the opposition and other vocal voices in the country. Nigerians should rise up against attempts to entrench a one party rule in the country.

On the recent suspension of the two public office holders under the Buhari's administration, Umar who is also the Chairman of Movement for Unity and Progress (MUP) said: "The decision to suspend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke while they are being investigated was a welcome development in the war against corruption.

"It is also remarkable and commendable that the government has decided not to detain the duo while they are being investigated. This is a welcome departure from the prevailing anti-democratic process by which accused persons, particularly from the opposition are unlawfully detained pending the commencement of investigations or refused bail granted by law courts.

Umar said most fair minded Nigerians were no longer impressed and are indeed skeptical with the conduct of the anti-corruption war, which appears to be aimed at the neutralization and destruction of the opposition.

"The constitution is quite clear on this issue. The Federal Government does not have the power to determine which offence is bail-able or whether an accused person is deserving of bail."

Reacting, the Presidency said it was aware of Umar's statement against the anti-corruption crusade, noting that government's effort to root out corruption in Nigeria was being waged by beneficiaries of the old order.

A presidency source said "this was a fight backed by beneficiaries of the old order."However, when The Guardian spoke with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President, Garba Shehu on telephone yesterday, he declined comments, saying the presidency will answer Umar soon.

