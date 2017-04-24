Dar es Salaam — A new Amnesty International report shows that incidences of infringement of civil and political liberties in Tanzania are on a sharp rise.

The Amnesty International Report 2016/17: The State of the World's Human Rights points out incidences such as those related to the 2015 general election in Zanzibar, the banning of political rallies, the arrest of journalists and politicians, excessive use of force by the police, and banning media outlets as having painted the country with a bad image pertaining to human rights issues.

According to the report, the months leading up to elections in Zanzibar were marked with violence of which at least 200 people were injured, 12 women were sexually assaulted and one woman was raped.

Also more than 100 members of the opposition Civic United Front (CUF), including the director of publicity were arrested for protesting against the election rerun after the 2015 general election results were nullified following claims of irregularities.

The report indicates that in June 2016, all political rallies were banned by President John Magufuli both in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar until 2020.

According to the report, globally, 2016 was the year when the right to freedom of expression across the world and Africa, in particular, suffered both steady erosions and new wave of threats.

Countries like Tanzania, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Kenya, Mauritania, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Zambia saw a number of attempts to crush dissent and tighten noose around freedom of expression.

In some countries victims paid the ultimate prices, in Kenya for example, a prominent human rights lawyer, his client and a taxi driver were subjected to forced disappearance and extrajudicial killing by police.

Two journalists were killed in Somalia by unidentified assailants, in a climate in which journalists and media workers were harassed, intimidated and attacked. Many others faced arbitrary arrests and continued to face prosecution and detention for their work.

In Tanzania, four media houses were affected and journalists arrested and charged with various offences under the Penal Code (Cap 16), the Cybercrimes Act, 2015 and the Newspapers Act, 1976.

The weekly Mawio was permanently closed and three journalists were charged with sedition for reporting on the elections in Zanzibar and the ensuing political crisis, while Mseto was banned for three years for breach of the Newspapers Act after it published an article implicating a senior government official in corruption.

Radio stations Radio Five and Magic FM were also closed for allegedly airing seditious content in the same year two women and six men were charged under the Cybercrimes Act for posting information about the elections and the President on Facebook.

According to the report, 2016 witnessed several contested elections across Africa, characterised by increased repression.

In several countries, including in Burundi, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, DRC, Gabon, Gambia, Somalia and Uganda, opposition leaders and voices came under severe attack.

The report highlights that impunity remained a common denominator in all of Africa's major conflicts, with those suspected of crimes under international law and gross human rights violations rarely held to account.

"Although Africa Union called 2016 its Year of Human Rights, but many member states failed to convert rhetoric on human rights into action.

"If there was anything to be celebrated about the year, it was the story of people's resilience and courage as they articulated a clear message that repression and the politics of fear can no longer silence them," report says acknowledging several mass protests, movements, and mobilisation - often articulated and organised through social media that swept the continent in 2016.

Protesters and human rights defenders repeatedly found inspiring ways to stand up against repression and campaigns such as the #oromoprotests and #amaharaprotests in Ethiopia, EnforcedDisappearancesKE in Kenya, #ThisFlag in Zimbabwe, and #FeesMustFall in South Africa formed iconic images from the year.