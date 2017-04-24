23 April 2017

Tanzania: Luxury Hotel Fails to Get Buyer for Fifth Time

By Alex Malanga

Bagamoyo — Exim Bank yesterday failed to auction Green Park Village-and conference facility for the fifth time.

Potential buyers failed to meet the offer price of Sh5.2 billion.

The bank wants to sell the hotel after its owner Slim Slim failed to repay a Sh900 million loan.

Only one buyer with his offer price of Sh2 billion, turned up during the auction of the hotel, of which the owner claims valued at Sh5 billion.

But Mr Slim claims that, there was no buyer on the ground that to be able to buy the property, the potential buyer was supposed to have at least Sh2.5 billion as per bank's directive.

The buyer was supposed to pay 25 per cent of the price offer and complete the remaining amount within the next 14 days.

A new date for the auction will be announced later, according to CDJ court brokers.

On Thursday, Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage directed Mr Slim to meet him in his office to discuss the matter.

Mr Slim yesterday told The Citizen that he would meet the minister on Wednesday as he was given the appointment.

"I don't need financial assistance." he noted. Mr Slim is not the only investor who is likely to lose his property for failing to repay his loan.

On Wednesday, the bank auctioned Peninsula apartments in Msasani for $5.2 million (Sh11.4 billion).

However, none of 20 prospective buyers met the price offer, according to our sources.

Buyers, according to Mr Slim, didn't turn up in several auctions of hotels and apartments due to the lack of confidence on the investment environment including policy unpredictability and disincentives.

He said last year alone, five hotels that he knew were closed due to poor business performance while 150 others were up for sale.

