24 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Panayiotou Trial Set to Resume

The trial of Christopher Panayiotou and his co-accused - Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko - will resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

Their appearance marked just over two years from the day that his wife was abducted and murdered.

The three are facing charges of conspiring, kidnapping, robbing and killing Jayde.

A fourth suspect, Sizwezakhe Vumazonke, the alleged hitman, died before the trial began.

On Friday, there was a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of a recording of Panayiotou and his bouncer, Luthando Siyoni, the alleged middleman who turned State witness shortly after Jayde's murder.

