South Africa: Van Breda Axe Murder Trial Set to Begin

Two years after his parents and brother were killed with an axe, Henri van Breda is set to go on trial in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

He is charged with three counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of obstructing the course of justice.

Van Breda was arrested 17 months after his parents, Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and his brother Rudi, 22, were killed in their home on the luxury De Zalze golf estate in Stellenbosch in the early hours of January 27, 2015. His sister Marli, 16, survived.

A month ago, van Breda had been expected to offer his plea explanation regarding the charges.

During his brief appearance, the State asked for more time to speak to witnesses and attend to evidence.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway said she needed to speak to witnesses who did not want to be recorded while testifying.

The same day, Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai granted Media24 permission to install two cameras to record and or broadcast the proceedings, subject to certain guidelines.

He later suspended the order pending imminent appeals.

Van Breda and the National Director of Public Prosecutions filed an urgent application at the Constitutional Court to appeal the ruling. On April 13, the court dismissed it.

Both parties then approached the Supreme Court of Appeals separately.

Van Breda has until Monday to file answering papers, while Media24 and the NDPP also had until then to file their responses.

