Kenya: Does it Cost 115 Times More to Run Two Houses of Parliament in Kenya?

Has the Cost of Running Parliament in Kenya Risen from KSh200 Million to KSh23 Billion?

The Business Daily recently reported that it costs 115 times more to run a bicameral Parliament — one with both the National Assembly and Senate — than it cost to run one with a single chamber under the old constitution.

The author of the article cites a report by the Auditor General’s office on the economic impact of the new constitution. It states the Auditor General’s concerns over the cost implications arising from the expansion of Parliament from 222 members in a single chamber to a bicameral Parliament with 418 members.

The Business Daily article reports that in the 2011/2012 financial year, Parliament had a budget of KSh200 million. The author further claims that according to the report, both houses of Parliament cost KSh23 billion or KSh55 million per MP in 2014/15.

The author quotes the Auditor-General stating that the over-representation of Kenyans and the exorbitant allowances paid to MPs (in some instances these are larger than the basic pay) and MCAs are contributing to the rising wage bill. The AG is further quoted stating that these costs are far more than the economy can afford.

So we ask, has the cost of running Parliament in Kenya really risen 115-fold from KSh200 million in the 2011/2012 financial year to KSh23 billion in the 2014/2015 financial year?

PesaCheck has fact-checked this claim, with input from the International Budget Partnership in Kenya, and finds that it is a FALSE claim.

The socio-economic audit of the constitution report cited in the article actually states that during the 2011/2012 financial year, the cost of running the unicameral parliament was KSh10.8 billion or 0.88% of the National Budget. This is compared to the cost incurred in 2014/2015 financial year of between KSh23 — Ksh26 billion (the report cites both figures) or 2% of the national budget. Additionally, the county assemblies had a budget of KSh31 billion in the same financial year.

Moreover, budget documents provided by treasury corroborate the AG’s report. For instance, the budget highlights for the 2011/2012 financial year indicate that the National Assembly had an estimated budgetary allocation of KSh8.1 billion, which is closer to the figures provided in the AG’s report as opposed to the understated KSh200 million budget claimed by the author of the article.

Editor’s note: The Business Daily has since corrected the online article to correct the ‘misidentified’ figures on which they had based their claim.

