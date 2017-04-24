Nigeria: Coach Rohr Always in Touch With Technical Committee, NFF Claims

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has said that the relationship between Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, and the NFF's technical committee has been cordial since taking up his current job.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, the NFF Media Officer, Ademola Olajire, noted that the process of selecting players for the forthcoming 2019 AFCON qualifier match against South Africa would be duly supervised by Rohr and the committee.

While adding that the federation's concern is how to give the team the total support they need in order to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations( AFCON).Olajire said that the current selection process of players into the Eagles has become more stringent as Rohr is looking out for players that are 100 per cent fit and who are playing regularly for their clubs.

The football house media man disclosed that the camping exercise in France ahead of the home game against South Africa was sanctioned by the board to enable the coach assess the players he wishes to use for the match without distraction.

Speaking on the past match bonuses for players, which he claimed have all been settled, he said all modalities to ensure that Eagles succeed during the qualifiers have been solved.

Olajire, who said that the NFF has charged Rohr to pick players for the epic encounter based on current form devoid of sentiment, added that the players picked would be sent letters of invitation immediately to avoid any anomalies that might occur when the camp opens.

"NFF Technical Committee and the Eagles coach are in constant talks when it comes to players selection.The coach carries the committee along without any grudge. In the friendly game against Senegal in London, Chris Green, who is the head of the committee was always communicating with Rohr. The final selection process of players for the AFCON qualifier against South Africa would be strictly supervised. Eagles qualifying for the 2018 AFCON and 2019 World Cup is NFF's top priority for now," he said.