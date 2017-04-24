Uganda: Police Block Democratic Party Meeting As Nambooze and Sseggona Are Arrested

Masaka — Police in Masaka District have blocked a meeting which had been convened by Democratic Party leaders in Masaka Municipality.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at Tropic Inn Hotel from 9 am. However, by 8am police under the command of Masaka district police commander, John Chrysestom Mwaule had already sealed off the hotel gate denying DP members access to the premises. Attempts by angry DP members to enter the hotel by force were futile.

Ms Rose Nanziri, the manager Tropic Inn Hotel told the hungry DP supporters that police had instructed her not to allow them in unless they present a clearance letter from police as required by the law.

"The DPC wrote ordering me not to allow your meeting here," she said.

The area MP Mathias Mpuuga, one of the conveners of the meeting, insisted he had written to police informing them of the indoor meeting and later a rally in Masaka Town.

"The police received our letter and stopped us from organising a rally, but okayed the indoor meeting, which we agreed. Why are they blocking us now?" Mr Mpuuga asked.

Police later on arrested Mr Joseph Kasirye, the political assistant of Mr Mpuuga. He was later released.

DP vice chairperson for Buganda Region and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze was expected to attend the meeting.

There have been running battles between police and some members of DP who had come for the foiled meeting.

Mr Mpuuga who travelled to Lukaya town to receive Ms Nambooze's entourage which also included Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona , was intercepted by police and held at Lukaya Police Station together with three journalists (Edward Bindhe(URN) ,Hanipher Namuwonge(New Vision) and Robert Nsubuga (BBS TV).

However, the journalists were release.

Both Ms Nambooze and Mr Sseggona used a village route through Kalungu Town to connect to Masaka. On arrival, the duo was arrested and whisked to Masaka Central Police Station.

Riot police used tear gas and live bullets to disperse a group of DP supporters who attempted to storm the station.

Ms Nambooze is at loggerheads with top leaders in DP who accuse her of disorganising party structures. On the other hand, Ms Nambooze accuses DP president, Mr Norbert Mao and his vice, Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde of "bringing down Uganda's oldest party and hobnobbing with ruling National Resistance Movement leaders."

The continued disagreement culminated in the suspension of Ms Nambooze's who was accused of disrespecting the party leadership.