Zimbabwe: Shabanie's Barren Spell Persists

SHABANIE Mine's woes in front of goal at Maglas continued yesterday when the wasteful asbestos miners played out a goalless draw against Harare City.

The miners have now completed 270 minutes without finding the back of the net at their home ground.

However, their coach Takesure Chiragwi, who started work on Good Friday, feels his men are adjusting to his type of play and hopes positive results will soon be coming to the Zvishavane side.

"I am very happy that we played a good game this afternoon. We created a lot of chances and that is a positive development and it actually motivates my players.

"It builds confidence ahead of our game against ZPC Kariba following our loss against Bulawayo City. Every coach wants to win and also wants his team to score and I am no exception,

"I hope that we will get a positive result in Kariba on Wednesday. I am not worried about the mid-week fixture because I feel I have depth in my squad," said Chiragwi

It was a game in which young Joe Nyabinde proved his worth after getting the nod to start in the team that had William Mapfumo, Tinashe Mupumha, Nyasha Mpofu, Nelson Maziwisa and goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze doing well.

Farai Mupasiri could have put the hosts into the lead in the 24th minute but his effort from a Collins Dhuwa missed the target by inches with goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupangedengu on the wrong side of the action.

And, with eight minutes left in the game, the hosts had a perfect chance to win the game.

Masvingo referee Toddy Matenga awarded the hosts a free-kick after he ruled Tendai Samanja had handled but Shabanie could not utilise the chance. Harare City coach Mike Madzivanyika said his men could have taken maximum points.

"It's two points lost than two points gained. We created a number of chances," said Madzivanyika.

Teams:

Shabanie: S Mafukidze, A Dzumbunu, W Mapfumo, J Nyabinde, T Chimoyo, T Mavhunga, C Dhuwa (E Phiri 67th min),T Mupumha, N Maziwisa, N Mpofu, F Mupasiri (D Chivandire 55th min)

Harare City: M Nyamupangedengu, T Chimwemwe, P Mpelele (T Mutumba 53rd min), P Kabwe, R Uchena, E Madhanhanga, T Samanja, M Sako, J Chipangura (W Muvirimi 46th min), M Gaki, H Chimutimunzeve.

Shabanie Mine . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0