23 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Journalists, MPs Arrested in Masaka At Democratic Party Rally

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three journalists were arrested as police blocked a planned revival meeting by the opposition Democratic Party in Masaka today.

They include Uganda Radio Network's Edward Bindhe, Vision Group's Hanipher Namuwonge and Robert Nsubuga a reporter with BBS TV. They spent part of Sunday at Lukaya police station in Kalungu district

The journalists were arrested as they covered running battles between police and the DP members who had intended to hold a revival meeting in the area. But police said the meeting was unlawful.

The journalists, who were arrested alongside Masaka municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, were accused of interfering with police operations against a group of DP supporters led by Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze.

They were later released without charge. Greater Masaka regional Police commander Latiff Zzaake says they received orders from police headquarters in Kampala to block the planned meeting over non compliance with the law.

Meanwhile during the scuffles, Nambooze assaulted NTV's Masaka correspondent, Issa Aliga. She also grabbed a camera belonging to Daily Monitor's Martins Ssekweyama. Nambooze reportedly accused the journalists of covering her arrest.

The situation remains tense in Masaka municipality as police continues to battle angry DP supporters who are protesting the arrest of some of their members.

Many shops have closed as police fire bullets and tire gas canisters to disperse angry DP supporters who has attempted to storm Masaka Central Police Station.

URN

Uganda

Educate the Masses On Dangers of Alcoholism With Better Messages

A study carried out by Global Healthcare and Education Initiative -Uganda Chapter (GHEI-Uganda) on the "health… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.