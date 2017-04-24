Nigeria: 7 Dead, Many Injured As Three Suicide Bombers Attempt to Wreak Havoc in Borno

Multiple Suicide attacks in Shuwari village behind Molai Kura community as well as along Maiduguri- Damboa -Biu road has killed three of the suicide bombers and four other civilians suspected to be travellers on Monday morning. Sources have said.

Another source said, 'Three suicide bombers who attempted to wreak havoc were intercepted by dogs at Mammanti village.

And with quick intervention by members of civilian JTF in collaboration with the gallant military troops, all the suicide bombers were killed with no other casualty.

The incident which took place simultaneously at about 5:20am to 7:45am has also left scores injured.

The source revealed that the first explosion was carried out by a female suicide bomber in Shuwari village, about 10 km away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, leaving only the suicide bomber dead with no other casualty, while the other incident at Mainari village near Molai was masterminded by two suicide bombers who disguised as wheelbarrow pushers canceled their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the wheelbarrow claiming to be local hawkers of fresh mangoes and oranges.

The source said, when they succeeded in sneaking into a convoy of waiting vehicles and passengers for military escort to Damboa Local Government Area, the suicide bombers detonated their explosives killing two of them with four other civilians suspected to be travellers.

The source added that, immediately after the attacks, security operatives at Molai Check Point, some members of civilian JTF and humanitarian workers assisted in evacuating the dead bodies of the victims and the injured to an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri.

Confirming the multiple attacks with sketchy details, Borno State Police Command in a statement by the Police Commissioner, Mr. Damian Chukwu said, "On 24 /04 /17, information just received indicates, today at about 0510hrs, three female suicide bombers attempted to enter Mamanti village Jere LGA.

"They were intercepted by Civilian JTF. In the process, one of the bombers detonated IED strapped to her body killing herself alone.

"The other two tried to escape but were shot dead by security personnel on duty.EOD mine drafted to the scene". Chukwu stated.