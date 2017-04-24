Tanzania: 66 Journalists Shortlisted for Excellence Awards

Dar es Salaam — The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) yesterday announced a list of 66 nominees for its eighth edition of Excellence in Journalism Awards (EJAT) 2016.

Thirteen of them are Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalists, EJAT chairman Kajubi Mukajanga told the reporters.

They are Mwananchi's Florence Majani, Dionisi Nyato, Musa Suvayombe and Jackline Masinde as well as The Citizen's Kelvin Matandiko, Majuto Omary, Hellen Nachilongo, Janeth Mesomapya, Alawi Masare, Nuzulack Dausen, Sauli Giliard, Peter Nyanje and Deogratius Kamagi

IPP is the second with 11 nominees while Star TV is the third with seven nominees.

According to Mr Mukajanga, 435 entries came from electronic media and the rest from print media.

There were 568 entries for 2015 awards. However, the number of nominees fell from 84 for 2015 to 66 for 2016. "The general observation of judges is that although there were more entries from electronic media, their quality was wanting compared to those from the print media," said Mr Mukajanga. Thirty-six nominees come the print media while 16 come from radio and 14 television.

The will be awarded on April 29 in the city. For years MCT journalists have dominated EJAT. In 2012, 14 of its reporters were nominated and 12 of them won. In 2013, four MCL journalists won the awards.

Three MCL journalist were nominated and two of them won the awards following year.

In 2015, 15 MCL reporters were nominated and seven won the awards.