22 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Arrive At Vina Hotel, Question CUF Leaders, Journalists

By Kalunde Jamal

Dar es Salaam — Police have arrived at Vina Hotel where armed men had invaded a press conference by CUF leaders.

Several people are being interrogated over the saga which left score of people injured.

Journalists who were also present when the armed men interrupted the meeting are also being questioned by Police.

This happens after one of masked men who invaded a meeting of Civic United Front (CUF) leaders and journalists was beaten by wananchi as he was fleeing the area.

People cornered the person as he was trying to flee after interrupting the press conference held at Vina Hotel in Dar es Salaam

Further details from the area indicate that the masked men, whose number is said to be four, were also armed with a pistol.

Unknown masked people, disrupted a meeting of Civic United Front (CUF) leaders.

CUF leaders in the faction supporting the party secretary general, Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad, were meeting journalists at Vina Hotel.

The invaded the meeting at around 11 am, beating up journalists and CUF leaders who were in attendance.

Tanzania

