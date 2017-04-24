22 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Richmond Suspect Freed Seven Years On

By Rosina John

Dar es Salaam — A Dar es Salaam court has acquitted the man accused of forging documents to dupe Tanzanian authorities that Richmond Development Company had capacity to produce 100 MW of electricity to the national grid in the infamous multi-million power project that later claimed the scalp of then-Prime Minister Edward Lowassa.

Mr Naem Gire was first arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in January 2010 to charges of forgery. He was accused of misleading the Tanzania Electric Company (Tanesco)'s board of directors into believing that Richmond Development Company had the technical and financial capacity to produce 100MW.

But yesterday, Kisutu Resident Court's Principal Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha said the State had failed to prove the charges against Mr Gire beyond reasonable doubt.

His acquittal was the second. In July 2011, the High Court also nullified a ruling by the same court saying the accused had no case to answer. The High Court's decision came following an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions against the 2011 acquittal.

Justice Lawrence Kaduri ordered that the case proceed at the Kisutu Court. Mr Gire was the only person arraigned over the Richmond power scandal that rocked President Jakaya Kikwete's government in 2008.

The scandal led to the resignation of the then Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, who was accused of having a hand in the controversial power deal. Mr Lowassa resigned after a parliamentary committee probed his involvement in the scandal.

It was alleged during the trial that in June 2006, Mr Gire uttered false information to a government negotiating team that Richmond LLC of Texas was capable of generating power, to win the lucrative tender.

