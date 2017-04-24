Tanzania: Masked Man Who Interrupted CUF Press Conference Beaten By Wananchi

Dar es Salaam. One of masked men who invaded a meeting of Civic United Front (CUF) leaders and journalists has been beaten by wananchi as he was fleeing the area.

People cornered the person as he was trying to flee after interrupting the press conference held at Vina Hotel in Dar es Salaam

Further details from the area indicate that the masked men were also armed with a pistol.

Unknown masked people, disrupted a meeting of Civic United Front (CUF) leaders.

CUF leaders in the faction supporting the party secretary general, Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad, were meeting journalists at Vina Hotel.

The invaded the meeting at around 11 am, beating up journalists and CUF leaders who were in attendance.