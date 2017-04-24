24 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lupita and Rihanna to Make a Movie After Twitter Demands It

By Hilary Kimuyu

A photo of American singer and actor Rihanna sitting next to Oscar award winner Lupita Nyong’o has surfaced and now Twitter wants the two to make a movie together.

A user shared the picture with a caption “a picture for the history books,” soon it went viral and both parties have now agreed to make a movie together.

The two were pictured sitting together at a 2014 Miu Miu Fall/Winter runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

In the picture, Lupita looks posh in her thick-rimmed glasses and bejeweled collared shirt, while Rihanna looks fashionably outlandish in her yellow and red fur coat.

After the post another user responded and laid the groundwork for the movie you never knew you absolutely needed in life.

From there, the idea spiraled, with more Twitter users adding their voices, Hollywood insiders chiming in, and a vote of confidence from the stars themselves.

After Rihanna responded, folks on Twitter continued to tweet at Ava DuVernay, asking the award-winning director to get involved.

