24 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Kiprotich Second in Hamburg Marathon

The 2012 Olympic Games champion Stephen Kiprotich finished second in the 2017 Haspa Hamburg Marathon held in Germany yesterday.

Kiprotich who had promised to perform well in the event before departure last week recorded a time of 2:07:31, five second behind eventual winner Tesgaye Mekonnen from Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian took the lead early and Kiprotich together with Kenya's Jacob Kendagor who eventually came third closed the game. Although it looked like Kiprotich would make the final attempt to win the race, the Ethiopian dug deep to cling on and win the race.

The race started in testing conditions for the runners as the rain tipped down in Hamburg. In the women's race Portugal's Jessica Augusto finished four minutes ahead of Megertu Ifa, who was second, and Viola Kibiwot in third. Augusto recorded a time of 2:25: 30.

Cash prizes of over 300,000 Euros (Shs 1.16 billion) will be shared among the top runners including Kiprotich.

