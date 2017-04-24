Photo: Daily News

The ruling party’s Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Dr Abdallah Juma Saadalla.

Zanzibar — Ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has ruled out any dialogue with opposition Civic United Front (CUF) regarding the 2015 general election, its re-run in March, 2016 and the government of national unity (GNU).

Instead, CCM is inviting CUF for discussions on challenges facing Zanzibaris, the ruling party's Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Dr Abdallah Juma Saadalla, said here during an interview on political, economic and social issues in the islands.

"Issues to do with the election ended on March 20, 2016, when the re-run polls for the presidential and representatives to the Zanzibar House of Representatives were conducted... we are now focused on the implementation of our 20152020 election manifesto," he maintained.

He further explained that President Ali Mohammed Shein who doubles as Chairman of Zanzibar Revolutionary Council and representatives were the democratically elected choices of the people, arguing that challenging the election is tantamount to disregarding the constitution of the land.

Dr Shein won the March 20, 2016 election, the re-run polls, which CUF boycotted after the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) annulled the earlier October 25, 2015 presidential and representatives' elections.

Clarifications by the party's top executive in Zanzibar come amid misleading reports in some local newspapers and social media, suggesting that the two parties were out for negotiations towards forming the government of national unity.

"Our party is ready to discuss with any party and other countries on measures to address problems facing the Zanzibar people," stressed Dr Saadalla.

He added; "Our counterparts in opposition should understand that the three state pillars, the executive, legislature and judiciary, are legally operating under the leadership of Dr Shein and his cabinet...what is there for discussion then?"

Dr Saadalla maintained that the incumbent government will remain in power until the next general elections in 2020, as per the constitution of the islands.

He said under Dr Shein's reign, the government has made many strides in improving health services at major public facilities like Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Unguja and Abdalla Mzee Hospital in Pemba.

He cited other areas which have been improved as education, infrastructure, fishing, livestock keeping and agriculture.

Generally, he described the political situation in Zanzibar as conductive and peaceful, save for some politicians and prophets of doom who never appreciate implementation of development projects under CCM government.