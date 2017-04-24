Kenya: Confusion Mars ODM Nominations in Homa Bay

Confusion and uncertainty has marred Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party nominations in Homa Bay County over delays in delivery of voting materials to polling stations.

The exercise which is to be conducted in 816 polling stations across the County is expected to be competitive in governor and parliamentary races.

Stakes are high in the governorship race where governor Cyprian Awiti is facing challenge from Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, business Samuel Wakiaga, Cosmas Kanyadudi and Enosh Bolo.

Senator Moses Kajwang' is also facing a challenge from Fred Rabong'o.

Eyes are also focused on Suba South Constituency where ODM chairman John Mbadi is squaring it out with former aide of Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Caroli Omondi.

Anger and outcry is evident among hundreds of the party's supporters who thronged polling stations to participate in the exercise following delays in arrival of ballot papers.

Aspirants cried foul over the delay, alleging dirty games by their opponents.

Mr Awiti expressed confidence of clinching the governor's ticket.

"My development record speaks for itself and I know I will win," he said.

Mr Magwanga told the people of Homa Bay to remain vigilant and guard their votes.

"You must guard against vote stuffing to ensure free, fair and credible polls," he said.

Mr Rabong'o alleged a plot to rig the polls at populous polling stations.

"We know there is a plot to cause mayhem at populous polling stations to rig some aspirants," said Mr Rabong'o.

Mr Omondi said he had given out two boats and 15 vehicles to fastrack distribution of election materials to polling stations in Suba South.

Rangwe parliamentary aspirant Dr Lillian Gogo read mischief in distribution of poll officials in the constituency.

"My opponent is planning to rig the exercise. The party should not allow this," said Dr Gogo who said she feared for her life after unknown people trailed her on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, police arrested 20 youths in Rangwe Constituency and confiscated crude weapons.

Dr Gogo claimed presiding officers in Gem West and Gem East Wards had not been trained.

"These are my strongholds and its unfortunate election officials here did not get any training," she said.

Suna North MP aspirant Jim Akali and Homa Bay town's Sam Asiyo expressed confidence of clinching the party's ticket.