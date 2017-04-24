24 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Maelezo TV Launch Heralds Kiswahili 'Promo'

By Urban Epimark

Dodoma — The government launched MAELEZO TV and plans to honour efforts by President John Magufuli to promote Swahili language in his bid to explore and enhance latent Tanzanian talents.

On the positive, heads of institution under the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports win kudos for their "pro-active initiates" to ensure Swahili culture and language spread outside the country through media, culture, arts and sports.

Newly appointed minister to head this docket, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, made these remarks in Dodoma yesterday when he held a meeting with directors and other high ranking officials within his ministry.

Dr Mwakyembe noted that the government was keen to monitor the contribution made by President Dr John Magufuli in promoting the language both within the country and without, arguing the language was an "added ingredient" to national development.

Dr Mwakyembe also hailed the directorate of Information Services (Habari- Maelezo) for properly managing the use of the language both in media activities, publications and ensure proper adherence of norms and Swahili culture application in all matters related to communication, or the 'sending of information' from the government to people and urged the directorate to "keep it up."

Dr Mwakyembe cited how various talents were explored by various departments under his ministry to include initiatives taken by the department of Information Services through its online portal dubbed MAELEZO TV, which the department would utilise to send public information from government based on text messages, video clips or other publications by using Swahili language - and praised the efforts 'well done' thus far.

In particular, the minister singled out two state media houses, TBC and the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN), for particular commendation for setting out proper strategies to use Swahili language to promote state brands and heritage sites, which he said would enable youth to undergo self-employment as they do in 'bongo movies' and music or sports.

Dr Mwakyembe hailed TSN for its efforts to assist the government in exploring the wealth and opportunities through business forums.

