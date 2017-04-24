Tanzania: Director of Public Prosecutions' Bail Denial Powers Come to Test

Director of Public Prosecutions' (DPP) powers to file certificate in court, denying bail to accused in criminal proceedings, have once again come to test following an appeal by Attorney General (AG).

Five judges of the Court of Appeal termed as "Full Court" are set to hear the appeal tomorrow before determining the matter once and for all. The justices are Bernard Luanda, Kipenka Mussa, Batuel Mmilla, Stella Mugasha and Jacobs Mwambegele.

The AG has advanced several grounds to fault the high court decision under a panel led by former Principal Judge Shaban Lila, now a justice in the Court of Appeal. Other members of the panel were justices Sekieti Kihiyo and Dr John Ruhangisa.

In their February 2016 verdict, they ruled in favour of an upcoming lawyer Jeremia Mtobesyawho had petitioned the High Court, challenging section 148 (4) of the Criminal Procedures Act (CPA), the DPP had been relying to file the certificate to object bails to accused.

The section reads, "Notwithstanding anything in this section contained, no police officer or court shall, after a person is arrested and while he is awaiting trial or appeal, admit that person to bail if the Director of Public Prosecutions, certifies in writing that it is likely that the safety or interests of the Republic would thereby be prejudiced;

"... ..a certificate issued by the DPP under this section shall take effect from the date it is filed in court or notified to the officer in charge of a police station and shall remain in effect until the proceedings concerned are concluded or the Director of Public Prosecutions withdraws it."

The section had attracted several complaints, with the DPP accused of abusing the powers because once the certificate is filed, the court could do nothing than ordering the accused to remand, until the case is concluded or the DPP withdraws the certificate.

The judges declared the provision unconstitutional, violating the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, which provides the suspect under police custody or accused with the chance to defend themselves before their right to liberty is curtailed by the DPP's objection to bail.

The three justices said that the disputed Section makes the DPP the judge in his own cause contrary to the principle of natural justice. They ruled it irrational to justify in any way the limitations of basic rights in the sweeping and controversial expressions as provided under the section.

They ruled that the section was a fertile ground for arbitrary detentions as it denies the accused the right to be heard on matters of bail and prematurely treats the accused person as a convict.

"This kind of restriction to bail puts the liberty of the citizens at stake and infringes into the right to liberty. It is in conflict with the presumption of innocence which is guaranteed under Article 13 (6) (b) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania," ruled the justices.

They further noted that the section takes away the court's power to consider bail and grant or refuse it after hearing and weighing the arguments of both side, and determining the one that outweighs the other.

They held, therefore, that the constitutional mandate of the court as a neutral arbiter was totally washed away at bail application level or suspended at the instance of the DPP's certificate, which is the outcome of his unilateral decision and for the reasons only known to him.

"Undoubtedly, the playground is not levelled at all. This is not safe for the accused in a country cherishing the rule of law as there are no safeguards against possible abuse or arbitrary exercise of powers," the judges said.