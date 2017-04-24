24 April 2017

Sudan: Darfur Herders Injured, Cattle Stolen in Jebel Marra

Jebel Marra — Two herders were wounded in a cattle rustling incident in the eastern part of Jebel Marra on Saturday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a relative of the victims reported that a group of gunmen in a Land Cruiser, and others riding motorcycles and camels attacked a number of nomad settlements in the area of Falluja, south of Dubbo El Omda, on Saturday evening.

"Yousef Haroun Ibrahim and Abdelmowla Adam Haroun were hit by their bullets," he said. "The janjaweed then left, taking 41 cows and two donkeys with them."

