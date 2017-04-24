Somalia: Four Militants Executed By Firing Squad in Baidoa City

Somali military court on Monday has executed four suspects linked to Al- Shabaab for carrying out blasts in the town of Baidoa, the administrative capital of Southwest lats year.

The the presence of Somali military tribunal chairman and other high-ranking Southwest administration officials, the men have been shot dead by a firing squad outside Baidoa town.

The military court chairman Liban Ali Yarow has identified the executed defendants as Hassan Aden Mursal, Abdilatif Moalim Aden Abdirahman, Siyad Hassan Farah and Sharamad Aawaw Mohamed.

Yarow said the executed convicts are accused of being linked to Al Qaida-affiliated Al Shabaab and involving in deadly attacks in Baidoa city in February, 2016 which killed scores of people.