Africa: China to Punish Substandard Goods' Traders

Beijing — Chinese Foreign Affairs office in Guangdong Province, China, is putting in place a legislation that will severely punish its citizens or anyone found exporting substandard goods to Tanzania and other parts of the world.

Speaking at a meeting with journalists, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs in Guangdong Luo Jun, said Guangzhou is the economic city of many African traders, and thus any trader who will be found selling to them any substandard goods, will not only be charged with a criminal offence, but also face severe punishment.

He said having the law in place, no one will be pardoned in the sale of low quality goods to dismiss allegations that China lacks mechanisms to deal with such crime.

"From now onwards, goods being shipped out of the country will be inspected by the General Administration of Quality.

They will also have to be supervised, and investigated by Quarantine of China (AQSIQ), and every trader must obtain certificate of origin, " he ordered. Mr Jun said they are aware of a flourishing business between China and Africa, and therefore, penetration of substandard goods into the market must come to an end. "We do not want to see flow of low quality goods to Africa anymore.

We are disturbed by the production and distribution of such goods also here," he added.

Mr Jun said his government has greatly suffered in mushrooming of substandard goods just like the developing countries which have been import them, adding: "In the past few years we have witnessed an increase in costs of doing business, and prices going up.

In the confusion, some traders have exploited the loophole to make quick money and this must stop," he further said.

He directed that all goods leaving the border points must be stamped and urged traders owning them to show their certificates as genuine goods, saying: If one has seen any monkey business that person should inform us."