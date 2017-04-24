Uganda: Updates On the Mulago Cancer Machine

opinion

As you are well aware, our only radiotherapy machine broke down in March 2016.

You can't have forgotten, given all the noise you made. One could think you had just laid an egg! You know how hens shout for everyone to know after laying an egg that is not even the size of a potato.

You shouted, accusing us of not caring and that we had left you at the mercy of cancer. You gave an impression that Uganda was coming to an end. It is now a year since then and without the damn machine. A few of you have died, but have the skies collapsed on us? Learn to put your energies to better use!

We assured you that we were going to sort the issue by December 2016. It was just about building a bunker to house the new machine, which we had procured in 2013 but hadn't yet shipped in. You sometimes amuse us when you act like you are not going to wait, yet we know your donkey-like docility.

Anyway, we meant our promise, only that we met a few challenges along the way that made it difficult to deliver on time. We count on your usual patience, apart from those few who unreasonably chose to suffer from cancer in such times.

We shipped the machine from Austria, and we have evidence to this. But when the ship reached around Madagascar, we realised that we had forgotten its oil filter and dry cells be- hind. We were terribly disappointed, but had no option apart from turning back.

So, we turned, as we wept for those who had taken us so seriously as to continue waiting at 'Mulago death station'. As if to add gonorrhea unto syphilis, when we reached the border between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, our ship got a puncture! Trouble always knows how to catch us at our most vulnerable moments; we had neither moved with a 'jerk' nor spare 'tyre'!

We parked and waited for a speed boat to come to our rescue. Three ugly nights of waiting, amidst sharks, whales, hippos, crocodiles, and lions! Yes, aquatic lions. Yet our resolve to get you a perfect machine had not been broken.

When we were finally rescued, we were by now severely starved and cold-beaten. So, we had to take some time off to bask and cool off on the beautiful Jamaican beaches. A colleague who got carried away by some random Rastafarian who came singing Bob Marley's Waiting in Vain, only came back to his senses to realise that the machine's receipt had been snatched with his wallet!

Nevertheless, we somehow found our way back to Austria and explained ourselves. But it took us another three months for the 2013 receipt to be retrieved, and oil filter plus dry cells to be fixed.

Around the same time, we were in- formed from back home that there were some technical hitches in constructing the bunkers and, therefore, there was no need for rushing. The crankshaft of the bunker's foundation had a terrible leakage. There was need to rein- force it with shock-absorbers and mudguards. Our contractors were still working around the clock to procure the requisite materials to fix the glitch.

Comrades, we haven't forgotten our pledge to fly 400 cancer patients to Kenya's Aga Khan hospital for treatment. We are well aware that of every 500 Ugandans, one has cancer and that only about five percent can afford medication. We know all this, thanks to our meticulous intelligence network. If you doubt our effectiveness, you dare stage a demonstration and see.

So far, we have managed to take about 80 out of over 17,000 patients. We may not have managed to take all the 400 as promised, but you should also learn to carry your burdens, and not to think of us as your parents. Your diseases are primarily your responsibility.

Some of the patients we intended to take to Nairobi are to blame for being left behind. Some turned up on the day of travel without national IDs. Others had not registered their phones. Some had not bathed properly.

But would any patriot take a dirty person outside the country to put our great nation to shame? Is that what you wanted us to do?! For us, our image, both locally and internationally, is very key and there is no debate over that.

In the meantime, as you wait, please take your painkillers. If you can't access morphine, I am sure you can afford paracetamol. As I urge you not to put us under unnecessary pressure, I will also politely remind you that you are not the only problem we are dealing with.

You people want to make this country difficult and ungovernable for us: this one is shouting about the cancer machine, the other one is castigating us for sanitary pads while another is condemning us for small things like corruption, tribal- ism, nepotism...!

While you are enjoying the freedom we brought you to sleep, you are making it impossible for us to peacefully put our heads down. That is grossly unfair, unreligious and inconsiderate.

We know there are a few small issues here and there, but we shall fix them. Didn't we fix Besigye? Our selfless commitment needs no explanation. With a monthly State House budget of 16.7 billion, no stomach (sorry, stone) will remain unturned. Understand that your leaders need some degree of comfort to be able to serve you well.

Meanwhile, we shall be seeking treatment abroad so that we don't die before helping you to bring the radiotherapy machine. We truly hope that you understand. With love from your caring leaders!

The author works with the Center for African Studies at Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi.