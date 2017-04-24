Uganda: Officers Demoted Over Besigye Hold Onto Ranks

Almost three months after they were convicted and demoted for their role in the 2016 public flogging of perceived Kizza Besigye supporters in Kampala, two culpable senior officers are still holding onto their old ranks.

Interviewed on Friday over the matter, the convicted officers said it is the police force that can strip them of their ranks, and not the Police Disciplinary court, which tried and convicted them in February 2017.

The two convicted officers are Andrew Kaggwa, a senior superintendent of police (SSP) and Moses Nanoka, a superintendent of police (SP). Both officers said they had not appealed against the conviction.

"I was ordered to the work [superintend over the beatings] by my superiors who were never charged; so, I cannot appeal to court, after all I did not get the rank from court," he said.

Kaggwa added that if police wants to recall the rank, he should be summoned and ordered to give it back.

"I was charged and later sent for a course and I am not hiding. If police feels I should remove the rank, then they can call [me] and I give them their rank," he added.

On his part, Nanoka said he never appealed against the conviction and sentence and is ready to give back the rank if the force needs it.

"Nobody has ever called me to take back the rank but if they do so, I will give it to them and do other things," he said.

Kaggwa is the former regional police commander for Kampala Metropolitan South while Nanoka is the former divisional police commander for Wandegeya. The disciplinary court demoted Kaggwa from senior superintendent of police (SSP) to superintendent of police (SP), Nanoka from SP to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and Patrick Muhumuza from ASP to inspector of police (IP).

A senior officer in police's legal department said any officer who is charged in the lower court and does not appeal within 14 days is supposed to serve the sentence, in this case lose the rank.

"If those officers were demoted by the lower court and failed to appeal within 14 days, then they are holding the ranks illegally," the officer said, adding that it is criminal for an officer to put on a rank which is above him or her.

The two were demoted in February after the police disciplinary court found them guilty on counts of discreditable conduct. Court observed that they participated in the beating of supporters of Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, in parts of Kampala and Wakiso. They were advised to appeal within 14 days, but they did not.

The police spokesperson, Asan Kasingye, who also doubles as the chairman of the Appellant court, told The Observer in an interview that he had not received the officers' appeals.

"Maybe they have not submitted them," Kasingye said, adding that if they had appealed against the court's decision, then a fresh hearing date would have been fixed.