Nigeria: Kano Wins African Drums Festival

Abeokuta — The Kano State contingent Saturday night emerged overall winners of the second edition of the Ogun State -organized African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Thousands of drums enthusiasts and both local and international guests sat glued to their seats to the end of the programme, with the Kano team getting the N5 million prize money after thrilling drumming and dancing performances by the 18 states and about 20 other troupes across the country.

The Bayelsa and Imo state contingents came second and third, with prize money of N2m and N1m prizes respectively.

On the international level, the troupe from Republic of Benin emerged winners, followed by Togo and then Haiti/Congo Brazaville.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who joined the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun to close the ceremony, said the Federal Government would continue to support all efforts at preserving the cultural heritage of the nation.