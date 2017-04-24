Nigeria: Sheriff's PDP Moves to Replace Council Poll Candidates in Jigawa

Dutse — Barely two months to local government council poll in Jigawa State, there is crisis in the state chapter of the PDP following a move by the faction loyal to the embattled national chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to replace candidates.

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party in the state, led by Mahmood Kuit, had earlier submitted names of candidates for chairmanship and councillorship elections in all the local government areas of the state.

However, the chairman of Sheriff's faction of the party in the state, Ibrahim Makama Musa, said all the names earlier submitted to the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JSIEC) as flag-bearers of the party would be replaced.

He said only Sheriff, who was recognised by the court of law, had the powers to field candidates for elections.