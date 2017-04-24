24 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sheriff's PDP Moves to Replace Council Poll Candidates in Jigawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Dutse — Barely two months to local government council poll in Jigawa State, there is crisis in the state chapter of the PDP following a move by the faction loyal to the embattled national chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to replace candidates.

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party in the state, led by Mahmood Kuit, had earlier submitted names of candidates for chairmanship and councillorship elections in all the local government areas of the state.

However, the chairman of Sheriff's faction of the party in the state, Ibrahim Makama Musa, said all the names earlier submitted to the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JSIEC) as flag-bearers of the party would be replaced.

He said only Sheriff, who was recognised by the court of law, had the powers to field candidates for elections.

Nigeria

750 Delegates Expected At World Conference of Banking Institutes

The President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr Olusegun Ajibola said more than 750 delegates would… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.