Nigeria: Lawmaker Empowers 150 Constituents in Abia

Umuahia — As the nation grapples with the challenge of unemployment, no fewer than 150 people, including artisans became beneficiaries of various empowerment tools given out by the Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Mao Ohuabunwa.

The empowerment programme, which lasted for three days, spread across the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Speaking at the event, Senator Ohuabunwa said the empowerment programme was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to his constituents.

The programme had women, youths, the aged and people living with disabilities as beneficiaries.

"As a two terms House of Representatives member, I initiated programmes and policies aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the people. Today, as senator, I have not changed; we all know the economic situation in the country, Nigeria is in a serious mess and our people are really suffering.

"So, I feel that this empowerment scheme is apt because there is no better time for this kind of gesture than this very moment," he said.

The constituents were trained and given tools for tailoring, solar installation and mobile phone repair, hair drying and soap making while others were given tricycles.