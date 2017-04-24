Nigeria: 750 Delegates Expected At World Conference of Banking Institutes

The President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr Olusegun Ajibola said more than 750 delegates would participate at the World Conference of Banking Institutes (WCBI) from April 24 to April 28 in Lagos.

Ajibola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday that the conference has the theme "Rethink the future of Banking and Finance and Life Long Learning".

According to CIBN President , the participants are expected from the U. S., Germany, Brazil, Italy, Kenya, Gambia, Togo, Mali, Kuwait, Ghana and South Africa among others.

He said that CIBN, which is the host of the conference, has received the assurance of Lagos State Government to provide adequate security for local and international participants. (NAN)