Uganda: Nambooze - I Am Now Ready to Unseat Mao

After being suspended as DP vice president for Buganda last week, Betty Nambooze Bakireke, the Mukono municipality MP, told The Observer that she is now more energized to unseat Norbert Mao, the party president general.

Speaking to us on Saturday, Nambooze said Mao had blocked all avenues for causing reforms in the party and the only 'right' thing to do is to replace him.

"I have decided to refocus my energy on the issues we based on to start this struggle. We are starting our campaign to take over the leadership of DP whether I'm the vice president or not," Nambooze said, adding: "Once you are recognized by a group of people as their leader, you are their leader even if Mao stands on top of Workers House and shouts 'Nambooze is no longer the DP leader in Buganda', I will be."

Sitting at Pope Paul VI Memorial hotel Ndeeba a Kampala suburb, DP National Executive Committee members on April 20 voted to suspend Nambooze until her case of indiscipline is resolved.

In a motion moved by Rita Daisy Nakyanzi, DP national youth secretary, and Paul Ssembajjwe, DP deputy national youth leader, it was noted that Nambooze has never attended any of the 15 executive committee meetings ever since she was elected in 2015.

The party is also angry that Nambooze has continued to practice divisive politics, holding meetings without notifying the top authorities and addressing the media in a manner that puts the leadership of the party in disrepute, among others.

"The National Executive Committee resolves to suspend Hon Betty Nambooze Bakireke from the office of Democratic Party regional vice president for Buganda ... pending investigations and conclusive trial for violation of the laws governing the exercise of her duties in the said office," the motion suspending Nambooze reads in part.

But on Saturday, Nambooze wondered how a party can take such a decision without giving her a fair hearing.

"They have never communicated to me in writing about the meeting or even the decision that was taken on Thursday to suspend me. I requested my lawyer to write to them to give me the summons but nothing happened; not even a reply," Nambooze said.

"They don't want to go on record because they know if they do, I will defeat them in court. We are the change that our party has been waiting for, we are going to organize it such that by 2021 we can attract voters in the entire country," she roared.

She wondered why Mao who she thought was a democrat would choose to suspend people who want reforms in the party.

"It is so sad that this Kifeesi kind of politics has eaten into even the opposition parties. What Mao is doing is not different from what Museveni did to Amama Mbabazi [then NRM secretary general]," Nambooze said, adding that she knew from the word go that Mao was going to act the way he did.

"It is so sad that he is quite predictable. When you are a predictable politician, it becomes very easy to deal with you," she said.

LENIENT PUNISHMENT

Speaking to The Observer on Saturday, Mao fended off criticism that Nambooze was suspended unfairly. He said the evidence against her in terms of television footage and audio recordings was enough to cause her suspension.

Before the motion was passed, Mao said, excerpts of various interviews that Nambooze has had with The Observer newspaper were read to the audience as proof of her insubordination against the party.

"Her views were presented through videos and so on, but just to correct you, what happened wasn't a disciplinary proceeding. We were not discussing her conduct as a member but as a leader; so, we were well within our powers to make a decision as an administrative measure to suspend her from the position while we investigate," Mao told us by telephone.

He also dispelled allegations that the meeting lacked the required quorum to take a decision that it took. "That is nonsense and diversionary; quorum is a quarter of NEC, even if it were 15 people it would have been quorum," Mao said.

The meeting is said to have been attended by 22 members out of 40 who constitute NEC.

"I'm not the alfa and omega in DP contrary to what people think. I wish I were, maybe things would be different. I think NEC was very lenient with Betty Nambooze. Those who know how much damage her foray is causing DP wouldn't have been as sympathetic as they have been," Mao said.

He said he is still interested in dialogue and reconciliation as means of solving all DP wrangles but common ground cannot be got if some leaders disrespect others.

"I have bent backwards to accommodate everybody in DP. I have visited all the three homes of Betty Nambooze. What more respect can I give her?" Mao wondered. Asked what will happen after the three months, Fred Mukasa Mbidde, the DP national vice president, said it will depend on the results of a committee that is to be set up to investigate and try Nambooze.

"The results of the trial will determine what will happen next. If she doesn't attend, the matter will be determined ex parte," Mbidde said.

On the legality of Nambooze's suspension which was opposed by Samuel Muyizzi, DP's legal advisor, Mbidde said NEC acted within its powers.

"The advice given by a legal advisor can be taken depending on what it is. It is a problem if the legal advisor becomes a disciple of the accused," Mbidde said.