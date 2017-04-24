24 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gospel Singer Gloria Muliro Trolled for Makeup 'Disaster'

Photo: Gloria Muliro/Instagram
Gloria Muliro.

Celebrated gospel singer Gloria Muliro has been bashed by her online followers for sharing a picture on social media in which she appears to be having "excessive" makeup on her face.

The Sitolia hit maker received harsh criticism over the excessive blueish eye shadow that extended all the way to her well-shaped eyebrows.

In fact most of her recent pictures resemble each other when it comes to the makeup she wears on her face.

Hawk eyed fans took issue with the the excessive makeup in the photo she posted on Instagram on Sunday.

One jomuharun commented, “Punguza makeup dear” while Buchelebrian wrote, “honestly speaking that makeup is too much for you. Not good at all.”

A certain Diana Tashee said, “Makeup artiste should be fired! I like your natural look, while mike mikey254 said, “Hiyo makeup nimekataa, terrible.”

Ms Muliro separated from her husband last year after allegations that Eric Omba (the husband) was cheating on her.

She later came out to say that she had forgiven her husband and had moved on with her life.

