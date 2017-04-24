Uganda: MPs Throw Out 'Substandard' Ministerial Land Statement

Legislators on the parliamentary committee on Physical Infrastructure last week rejected a policy statement tabled by the ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development describing it as "substandard."

Scrutinizing the ministerial statement for the 2017/18 financial year, the committee established that the ministry had listed activities like construction of roads which to them are supposed to be undertaken by ministry of Works and Transport.

Both 2016/17 and 2017/18 policy statements indicate that the ministry has been constructing and will continue construction of roads and bridges in Buliisa and Hoima districts under the funding from the Albertine Region Sustainable Development programme.

The policy statement notes that last financial year, the ministry spent Shs 9 billion on construction of murram roads and bridges in the Albertine region. Next financial year, it hopes to spend Shs 12bn on the same activity in the region.

The MPs argued that Unra has already been allocated 21 per cent (of the entire ministry of works budget) for roads construction next financial year and wondered why the lands ministry does not concentrate on its core activities such as overseeing housing and land titles distribution.

The MPs became suspicious that the money meant for roads under ministry of lands could be swindled.

"First of all, there is duplication of resources and it raises the issue of equity. We have been crying over distribution of road networks, now when there is opportunity and resources, like we have now seen here, they take them to one area," said Jonathan Odur, the MP for Erute South.

Odur said there are parts of the country which have no tarmac road other than the main roads leading to the major town. The MPs also discovered that the policy statement was not compliant with the Public Finance Management Act because it was not accompanied with a certificate of gender and equity, recruitment plan, procurement plan, motor vehicle utilization report, assets register and cash flow projections, among others.

"The ministry's technical team and the minister who signed the ministerial policy statement didn't have time to look at the document. It is not well organized; it is substandard and lacking information, which becomes embarrassing," Odur said.

Richard Othieno (West Budama North) demanded that the committee instead writes back to the ministry instructing it to provide a new ministerial policy statement.

"It seems the ministry only used a template and made little adjustments to their ministerial policy statement," Othieno said.

The ministry only listed the achievements of the previous financial year and a statement of the actions taken to implement the previous recommendations of parliament.

Denis Sabiiti (Rubanda West), the chairperson of the committee, said parliament would request the ministry to submit a new policy statement as the first one has many gaps and it cannot be used to assess the ministry's current performance and future projection.

In its budget, the ministry of lands presented a proposed budget of Shs 140.48 billion for next financial year.