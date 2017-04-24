Liberia: Find Begins New Post-Ebola Project in Nimba

The Foundation for International Dignity (FIND), with support from the Government of Japan through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has started a new project in Nimba County.

"FIND will conduct situational analyses of the socioeconomic and cultural status, as well as local economic development opportunities and challenges, in Nimba County. It will make recommendations on how the local economies can be stimulated for growth and development," according to a press release signed by FIND's Executive Director, Roosevelt A.K. Woods.

FIND is a pro-democracy and human rights organization working to promote peace, good governance, the rule of law and access to justice in Liberia.

Woods said a series of focus group discussions, awareness activities and training in peace building as well as conflict prevention mechanisms will also take place.

The project, which is titled: 'Supporting and Strengthening Sub-regional Post-Ebola Medical Surveillance and Socio-Economic Recovery Initiatives in West Africa,' is designed to provide technical assistance and support at sub-regional, national and grassroots level to the three Ebola affected countries (Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea), and Côte d'Ivoire.

The project will also assist the countries to address urgent needs in health, social and economic recovery, and conflict prevention and peace building in common border areas.

"In addition, the project will strengthen coherence and coordination between the UNDP Country Offices on cross-border recovery and resilience initiatives in order to assist border communities to better respond to disasters," said Woods.

"Under the initiative, FIND will work alongside six strategic border towns in Nimba County, including Dubuzon, Buutuo, Gborplay, Luguato, Kissiplay and Duoplay," he added.

FIND was established in 2002 to respond to the growing human rights concerns of Liberian refugees. In response to the Liberian government's decentralization call, FIND constructed its new headquarters in Gbarnga, Bong County in June 2011 and subsequently moved there from Monrovia in December the same year.