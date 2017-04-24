24 April 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Rep. Aspirant Hezekiah Siakor Dies

By Thomas T. Johnson

Bong County District # 2 Representative-aspirant, Hezekiah Siakor, has died.

He died yesterday, but the cause of death is yet to be announced.

Siakor was manager of the UNDP/GOL Justice and Security Joint Program in Gbarnga, Bong County, where he also resided.

He was regarded as the most popular opposition candidate in the district, and was a contender to incumbent lawmaker Rep. Prince Moye.

Mr. Siakor's allies were Ambassador Jeremiah Suluteh and Senator Henry Jallah, who also oppose Rep. Moye's re-election bid.

In a series of public meetings in Bong County, Mr. Siakor and Rep. Moye opposed each other on policy issues.

Rep. Moye had argued that his election was due to development initiatives, including the erection of schools, public toilets and wells, building of bridges and scholarships, while Mr. Siakor countered that Rep. Moye's initiatives were 'small' and "most of the projects were from central government."

