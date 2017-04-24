24 April 2017

Liberia: National Open Time Trial Set for Wednesday

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has announced that it will hold this year's National Open Time Trial Championship on Wednesday, April 26, at UL's Fendell Campus, at 3:00 p.m.

The LAF said the daylong competition would bring together over one hundred (100) athletes, both Liberians and foreigners, from schools, communities and athletic clubs, including professionals and amateurs.

The competition, according to head coach Samuel Cooper, is open to everyone, both female and male; youth (born 1996 - 2000), juniors (born 1995 - 1999) and seniors (born before 1995).

Cooper said 12 events will be featured. "They are 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, 4 x 400m relay and 1 x 100m relay," Coach Cooper stated.

He said in the end 15 Liberian athletes will be selected to represent the country for the Zone II Senior Championship and the ECOWAS Junior Championship, in the male and female categories, in Conakry, Guinea from May 8 - 16.

The athletes would be those with the best times in each event.

Accordingly, the athletes will also join the already 20 athletes in camp for possible selection for future competitions.

