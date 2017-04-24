Uganda: Why Logistics Industry Is Looking At Oil and Beyond

A lot of attention has been placed on Uganda's progress towards producing its first barrel of oil by 2020 at the earliest.

The recent signings - from the production licenses to the front-end engineering design - have reinvigorated the oil industry. Investors, who had gone quiet at the height of a deadlock be- tween the oil companies and government, are slowly returning to the sector. Things are looking up.

The risk of this hope turning into hype remains high if the logistics industry - the grease needed to run Uganda's oil machines - is neglected. The amount of equipment, about 800,000 tonnes, needed for the development stage of Uganda's oil industry in the western and north-western part of the country is huge.

That is why the logistics industry remains an important player in determining the future of the oil industry. Finding cheap capital to buy the trucks needed to move the equipment, building the local capacity of the companies, opening up new modes of transport such as water and rail, among others, remain critical factors for the logistics industry.

There is life beyond the oil industry, though. The logistics industry, and especially the Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA), is passionate about turning Uganda into the main logistics hub for the region.

For investors, conducting business is quickly shifting into a regional spectacle. Uganda and Tanzania plan to build a crude oil export pipeline; so is Kenya and South Sudan; DR Congo and Rwanda are exploiting together the gas reserves from Lake Kivu; while Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi recently launched an 80MW power project at Rusumo along River Kagera. All these projects need the transportation of equipment, and therefore the support of a strong logistics industry.

Uganda needs to take advantage of its strategic location to become a hub that serves neighbouring countries such as Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

Pulling this feat off does not require rocket science. Uganda, for a start, needs to put up the needed infrastructure in large towns such as Kasese, Gulu, Tororo, or Mbarara to support the logistics industry.

The ripple effects of investing in new infrastructure such as warehouses, storage facilities, and industrial parks spread far and wide. The new hubs in these cities will help spread development through the creation of employment; boost exports from the neighbouring districts; reduce rural-urban migration to an already crowded capital, Kampala; and place less strain on an over-stretched road network, just to mention a few.

To make the dream of Uganda becoming a regional hub requires the policymakers in government and the private players to work together and sign up to the same plan.

For starters, we need a transport and logistics policy that is purposed to regulate the hub. The policy should, among other things, come up with incentives for the creation and use of these hubs.

We also need to attract international players into the logistics industry but remain cautious and protect the local players from uncompetitive business

practices.

Some of these discussions are expected to dominate the inaugural Regional Logistics expo 2017 and oil and Gas convention, organized by UFFA and the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, which kicks off to- morrow, April 25 up to April 27 at Kampala Serena hotel.

We are expecting investors to offer the kind of recommendations that can build the logistics industry in the face of a reborn oil industry and renewed government commitment towards other modes of transport such as rail and air.

At the end of it all, the players need a cost-benefit analysis about the price and time of the movement of goods. The expo should be able to spark this kind of debate, which, hopefully, could lead to some policy changes that could make Uganda a regional hub.

The author is the outgoing chairperson of the Uganda Freight Forwarders Association.