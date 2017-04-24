Uganda: Parliament Must Investigate Dott Services Over Shoddy Work

editorial

Early last week, one person died along the Mbale-Tirinyi-Iganga highway, and several other lives could have been lost unnecessarily, after a passenger service vehicle was swept away by a heavy downpour.

The affected vehicle was travelling along a diversion beside one of the three bridges under construction, as part of the rehabilitation project for the 102-kilometre highway, when the bridge and diversion gave way under the weight of the fast-flowing water.

Government has sunk Shs 73 billion into the rehabilitation of the Mbale-Tirinyi-Iganga highway under a contract that was awarded to Dott Services, a road construction company that is gaining notoriety for doing shoddy work.

As soon as some members of the public learnt that Dott Services had won the con- tract to work on the road, they expressed misgivings about the latter's ability.

And last week's incident seems to have proved the skeptics right. This is because it is not the first time that Dott Services has come into the spotlight over their work methods.

In July 2016, not so long after President Museveni had commissioned the newly rehabilitated Tororo-Mbale- Soroti highway, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) ordered the contractor, Dott Services, to re-do sections of the road.

At the time, the Unra executive director, Allen Kagina, said the authority was not satisfied with the work that Dott Services had put into the Shs 190bn project. She described some of the work as "not up to standard."

Years earlier, several complaints had also risen against the conduct of Dott Services as it rehabilitated the 58-kilometre Jinja-Kamuli road. Some of the complaints included a delay in the completion of the project, as well as shoddy work on sections of the road.

Every time a construction company fails to meet its obligations as per the contract that it signed, the public suffers. Currently, passengers to Mbale, Kumi, Soroti and the Karamoja sub-region have to use the longer Iganga-Tororo-Mbale road, costing them both time and money.

Given the persistence of the problems linked to Dott Services, it is high time that Parliament undertook an investigation into the company's operations. Ugandans deserve to know why the company always wins road construction contracts despite evident flaws in their work methods, and why no punitive action is taken when they fail to meet their end of the bargain on the projects that they commit to.