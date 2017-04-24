Liberia: Nimba Commissioner Alarms Death Trap

The Commissioner of the Leeweh pea administrative district of Nimba County, Mr. G. NyaDakiayee has decried the condition of the building that is meant to host his office as a death trap.

Commissioner Dakiayee has told the NewDawn's Nimba County correspondent that it is very disheartening that the building that he is currently using for his office space has turned into a death trap.

He recalls that the structure was constructed since 1975, and has not undergone any renovation. Due to the deplorable condition of the building, Commissioner Dakiayee, has vowed to use a private residence as office space.

While lamenting the condition of his office, Commissioner Dakiayee is calling on the county administration including relevant authorities tofind solution to the situation in order to dignify the prestige of the commissioner campus.

Our Nimba County correspondent who visited the Commissioner Campus in Flumpa says whenever there is a high downpour of rain, there can be no work at the office of the commissioner. Our correspondent says heavy rains can destroy documents at the commissioner's office.