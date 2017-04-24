Liberia: Maryland Youth Groups Vow Support for VP Boakai

Two youth groups in Maryland County have vowed to support the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, pledging to source resources on their own to help the ruling Unity Party or UP to see Mr. Boakai win the October elections.

Mr. Meshach Elliott and Mr. Macarthur Doetein of the Youth United for Boakai and Rapid Response Team for Boakai 2017 say as young people of Maryland from diverse political background, they have decided to buttress the effort of the ruling Unity Party or UP to ensure Vice President Boakai becomes Liberia's next president.

"We don't know VP Boakai and we have not seen him, but will do all we can to ensure that he ascends to the post of the presidency", the youth leaders Mr. Elliott and Mr. Doetein say.

Representing their various organizations, the youth leaders told this paper in an interview in Harper that they have done their assessment of the presidential candidates and have concluded that VP Boakai is the only candidate that has broad knowledge of the current developmental path the country is moving on.

The youth groups leaders further argue that Mr. Boakai has worked in the second top position of the Liberian government for over 11 years, and has gained understanding of government.They are suggesting that VP Boakai has the pedigree to stabilize the country and bring about positive transformation for the betterment of the Liberian people.

The two groups that claim to have membership of over 200 young men and women from the different political parties have promised to extend their arms to River Gee, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, and Sinoe Counties to bring on board their colleagues for the support of VP Boakai's Presidential bid.

The group leaders have vowed to galvanize resources on their own to buttress the efforts of the ruling UP to see VP Boakai becomes the next president.For his part, UP's public relations officer for Maryland County Mr. Andrew Kallon has lauded the youth groups for coming on board to ensure his candidate becomes victorious.

He however pledges UP's commitment in working with the groups, while also challenging them to reach out to every young person that is of voting age to support their ideology.