Uganda: Police Sends Aya File to Director of Public Prosecutions

Photo: The Observer

Aya group boss Mohammed Hamid (2L front) hosting President Museveni (with hat) at his hotel in Nakasero.

The police last week forwarded to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) a file containing sexual harassment allegations against Muhammed Hamid, commonly known as Aya, The Observer has learnt.

In March, Jamila Opondo, 30, a former employee of Hamid, accused her boss of sexual harassment. Opondo reported two cases of assault and sexual harassment against Hamid at Old Kampala police station and Central police station under file numbers SD 36/25/03/2017 and CRB 531/17.

The police spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan, Emillian Kayima, told The Observer last week that police investigated the two cases and the files were sent to the DPP for legal advice.

"When the lady [Opondo] reported two cases, police summoned Aya [Hamid] and he recorded his statements and we later released him on police bond pending investigations," he said.

Kayima added that if the DPP sanctions the files and says Hamid has a case to answer, then he will be taken to court.

"Nobody is above the law. If the DPP says he appears in court, we shall take him and he faces the law," he said.

Kayima further said the complainant was called twice by police and she refused to turn up.

"Police called Opondo twice to come and update her cases and she refused, saying she would consult her lawyers before coming to police," said Kayima.

On Saturday, the spokesperson for the DPP, Jane Kajuga, said she could neither confirm nor deny that the office had received the files.

"If the files were sent on Friday, it is possible that they are still with the registry. But I have not seen them," she said.

Recently, Hamid masterminded the arrest of the former minister of state for Labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki, who was reportedly trying to solicit a bribe from him. The minister was arraigned in the Anti-corruption court last week but was eventually released on bail.