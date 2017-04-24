24 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mandiwanzira's Sister Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira's sister Loveness Susan has died.

Loveness (44), the third born in Minister Mandiwanzira's family, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at her home in London on Saturday.

She is survived by her husband Edwin Kadzirange and three children Ruvarashe, Violet and Vongai.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, her elder brother Robson Mandiwanzira said Loveness had been unwell since last September.

"She was diagnosed of pancreatic cancer last year in September. She even went to India where she underwent a major operation and chemotherapy. She returned to London and she has been in and out of hospital until her death," said Mr Mandiwanzira.

Mr Mandiwanzira described Loveness as hardworking and focused saying that at the time of her death she was pursuing doctorate studies.

He said Loveness was a nurse by profession and was working in the United Kingdom.

The family is working on repatriation of the body to Zimbabwe where she is expected to be buried in Harare.

Meanwhile, mourners are gathered at number 631, Short Road in Waterfalls.

Zimbabwe

'Parastatal Boss Denn Didn't Commit Suicide, He Was Murdered'

CMED (Pvt) Ltd board chairman and Nemchen (Pvt) Ltd managing director Mr Leslie John Denn, who was found dead with a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.