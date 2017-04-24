Liberia: Liscr Ends Winning Drought, Jubilee and Keitrace Share Points

Following four consecutive draws since their last win against league leaders FC Fassel on February 5, 2017, the Shipping Boys of LISCR FC on Friday ended their winning drought after they defeated Watanga FC in a 4-3 entertaining encounter at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Striker Trokon Myers, who was in for injured striker Christopher Jackson, gave LISCR the lead in the 25th minute after sliding in to flip in the ball from about 5 yards. The second goal was secured by midfielder Sekou Sheriff in the 31st minute after Prince Urey past goalkeeper James Gellay to give Sheriff the assist.

The goal was his second in as many matches.

Watanga, though reduced to ten men in the 12th minute after goalkeeper Winston Sayouh was red carded for handling the ball outside of the 18 yards box during a one-on-one defense against striker Urey, did not give up being two goals down, but kept mounting pressure on LISCR with Marlee Roberts testing goalkeeper Tommy Songo's goalkeeping skills thrice with long range strikes that were easy for the goalkeeper.

Watanga finally pulled one back in the final minutes of the first half added time through Dweh Allison to reduce the score line to 2-1.

LISCR picked up from where they stopped in the first half upon the resumption of the second, with newly signed Edward Ledlum getting his first goal just four minutes into the second session after he flipped in left-back Daniel Woto's cross from the left flank.

Seven minutes later (56th minute), Kelvin Potis got another consolation goal for Watanga after Carlos William traveled from his left-back position to deliver a cross that LISCR's defense could not clear off their goal line.

The match became an entertaining one as both teams kept creating chances and raising the tempo that saw supporters on the stands in an enthusiastic mood.

LISCR, through midfielder Sherrif, Stephen Seameh and striker Myers had opportunities to increase their lead, but goalkeeper Gellay's brilliant one-on-one goalkeeping skills denied Coach Tapha Manneh's boys from getting a fourth goal.

But goalkeeper Gellay was out of luck in the 70th minute after Prince Urey increased LISCR's tally to four by slotting home a goal through Myers' low assist.

Watanga again pulled one back through a controversial goal in the 81st minute after an indirect free kick in LISCR's penalty area that goalkeeper Songo cleared off his goal line; but center referee Isaac Montgomery pointed to the center, signaling a goal after consulting his assistant.

The result means LISCR will maintain their fourth position on the league table with 24 points out of 13 matches after winning five and drawing eight, while Watanga remained in the seventh position with 17 points out of 13 matches.

In the first encounter at the ATS, Jubilee and Keitrace shared points for the second time this season after a 1-1 draw that saw both teams maintaining their respective positions on the league table.

Keitrace remained 5th on the table with 21 points out of 13 matches, while Jubilee maintained their 6th position with 19 points out of 13 matches.

In Saturday's fixture, it was another horrible moment for Liberia's darling club, Invincible Eleven (IE), after they were slammed by champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) 5-0 at the ATS.

BYC's skipper Van-Dave Harmon got his second hat-trick of the season - the first was also scored against IE during in the first fixture on the Blue Field, when BYC defeated IE six goals to nil.

Two goals from right-back Karleo Anderson and striker Mark Paye registered their names on the score sheet to secure the win for the Go Blue Boys after their humiliating exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

BYC has meanwhile reclaimed their second position from Monrovia Club Breweries.